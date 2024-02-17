Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,250 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIZZ. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in National Beverage by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in National Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in National Beverage by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 23.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $49.73 on Friday. National Beverage Corp. has a one year low of $43.74 and a one year high of $55.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.82.

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. National Beverage had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $300.07 million for the quarter.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

