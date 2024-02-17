Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,601 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in WestRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in WestRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WestRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in WestRock by 1,815.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

Insider Transactions at WestRock

In other news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $149,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,939,844.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

Get Our Latest Report on WestRock

WestRock Price Performance

NYSE WRK opened at $43.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.54 and a 200 day moving average of $37.71. WestRock has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.01%.

WestRock Profile

(Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.