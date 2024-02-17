VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Director David Eugene Russell Sells 300,000 Shares

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) Director David Eugene Russell sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $2,973,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,536,542 shares in the company, valued at $25,137,131.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

VIZIO Stock Performance

Shares of VZIO stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 86.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VZIO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of VIZIO from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VIZIO

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in VIZIO by 33.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,466,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,570 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in VIZIO by 115,548.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,124,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,128 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in VIZIO by 12.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,626,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,849,000 after purchasing an additional 740,941 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in VIZIO by 588.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 847,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 724,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 798.8% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 765,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 680,322 shares during the period. 23.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

