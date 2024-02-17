Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock Position Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,283,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 7.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter worth about $1,185,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 7.6% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 95,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after buying an additional 6,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $61,738.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,463,612.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $61,738.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 118,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,463,612.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $558,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,031,301.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,310 shares of company stock worth $3,852,316 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE W opened at $51.97 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $90.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.07.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on W shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Wayfair from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Wayfair from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Wayfair from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

