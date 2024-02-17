Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna began coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Redburn Atlantic cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.20.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on WAB

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $134.28 on Thursday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $91.89 and a 12 month high of $137.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

In other news, Director Brian Hehir sold 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $742,826.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,227. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kristine Kubacki sold 1,141 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.19, for a total value of $131,431.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,559.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hehir sold 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $742,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,132,227. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1,292.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.