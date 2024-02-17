Whole Earth Brands’ (FREE) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Whole Earth Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FREE opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $203.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Whole Earth Brands has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $4.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Whole Earth Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the third quarter valued at about $471,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 886.4% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 990.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 399,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 363,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, organic, non-GMO, no-sugar added, and plant-based, and Fair Trade spaces in zero/low calorie sweeteners, honey, agave, baking mix, and baking chocolate products.

