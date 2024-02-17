WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) Price Target Raised to $12.00

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 20.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on WK Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on WK Kellogg in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on WK Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on WK Kellogg from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.45.

KLG stock opened at $15.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. WK Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.13.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.87 million. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that WK Kellogg will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sherry Brice acquired 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $37,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,686.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canal Insurance CO bought a new position in WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Mango Five Family Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000.

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It offers ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

