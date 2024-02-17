WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 41.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,057 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WNS. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in WNS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WNS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in WNS by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Get WNS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on WNS from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on WNS from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.20.

WNS Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $59.63 on Friday. WNS has a 12 month low of $51.84 and a 12 month high of $94.96. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.21.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. WNS had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $315.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.21 million. Sell-side analysts predict that WNS will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

WNS Profile

(Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.