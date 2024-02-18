10,240 Shares in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,240 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,643,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,327,000 after purchasing an additional 544,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,679,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,862 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,497,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,735,000 after buying an additional 54,223 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 86.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,026,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,982,000 after buying an additional 1,402,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,798,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,199,000 after buying an additional 17,274 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FBP stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $17.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average is $14.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17.

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $299.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.94%.

In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $236,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,701.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other First BanCorp. news, COO Donald Kafka sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $1,026,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 213,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,370,943.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $236,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,701.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,033 shares of company stock worth $3,206,679. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

