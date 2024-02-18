10,876 Shares in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 599.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 782,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,051,000 after purchasing an additional 670,982 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 380,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 252,170 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 1,350.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 201,106 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,265,000 after purchasing an additional 133,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 125,800 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cars.com Price Performance
CARS opened at $18.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.22. Cars.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $22.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 2.05.
Insider Transactions at Cars.com
Cars.com Company Profile
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cars.com
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.