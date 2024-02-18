10,995 Shares in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 653.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 610.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 31,871.4% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $7.49 on Friday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.19, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AHCO. Truist Financial dropped their price target on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America cut AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.50 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on AdaptHealth from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.64.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

