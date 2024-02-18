16,573 Shares in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,702,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 3,459.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 601,536 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 491.7% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,472,000 after acquiring an additional 289,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,163,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 2,465.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 205,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,492,000 after acquiring an additional 197,293 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $149.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.72. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.37 and a 1-year high of $180.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sandra E. Pierce sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $1,326,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAG

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.