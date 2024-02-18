AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 50.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,349 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AAON by 67.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in AAON by 60.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in AAON by 114.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AAON by 110.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 820,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,660,000 after purchasing an additional 430,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in AAON by 32.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON stock opened at $84.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 0.89. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.50 and a fifty-two week high of $85.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.49.

In other news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $966,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 99,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $6,340,636.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,898 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,445.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $966,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 173,093 shares of company stock worth $11,561,751 over the last three months. 19.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

