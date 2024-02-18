Addison Advisors LLC Has $713,000 Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,612 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total transaction of $1,019,624,364.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 952,258,723 shares in the company, valued at $161,855,415,148.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total transaction of $1,019,624,364.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 952,258,723 shares in the company, valued at $161,855,415,148.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,093,102 shares of company stock worth $4,134,931,010 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $169.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.12 and a 1 year high of $175.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

