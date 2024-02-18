Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 395,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 27,041 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $40,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Advanced Energy Industries

In related news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $64,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $64,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,914 shares of company stock valued at $191,339 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $103.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.85. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.86 and a 12-month high of $126.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

