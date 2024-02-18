Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,574,000 after acquiring an additional 83,246 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $993,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,625,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 607.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,177,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna cut Alaska Air Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Melius cut Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.43.

NYSE ALK opened at $37.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $57.18.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

