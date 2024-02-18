Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,540,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,159,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,205 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,308,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,481,781,000 after buying an additional 2,731,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at $935,646.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,774 shares of company stock worth $19,547,001. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $140.52 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $88.57 and a one year high of $153.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.65.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

