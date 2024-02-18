Amalgamated Bank Has $634,000 Stock Holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Andersons were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,592,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 822.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after purchasing an additional 448,195 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 973,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,926,000 after purchasing an additional 255,347 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,076,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Andersons by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,650,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,999,000 after buying an additional 120,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

ANDE stock opened at $54.23 on Friday. The Andersons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.69 and a twelve month high of $58.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.99 and its 200-day moving average is $52.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 10,525 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total transaction of $606,871.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,859.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 10,040 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $551,798.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,495 shares in the company, valued at $6,347,605.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 10,525 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total value of $606,871.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,859.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,817 shares of company stock worth $2,955,875 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Andersons in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

