Amalgamated Bank Has $651,000 Stock Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CWST. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 231,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,686,000 after buying an additional 136,812 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,628,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,712,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 444,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,214,000 after acquiring an additional 118,487 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ CWST opened at $91.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $95.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.99 and a 200-day moving average of $81.65. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.07, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.91.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $359.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Casella Waste Systems

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.