Amalgamated Bank Raises Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Trading Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $52.75 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.23 and a one year high of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.57 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ZG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $167,972.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,489.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $167,972.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,489.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 4,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $182,051.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,640.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,719 shares of company stock worth $3,789,873. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

