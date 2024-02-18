Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,371 Shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. GCM Grosvenor Holdings LLC bought a new stake in OUTFRONT Media during the second quarter worth $10,784,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in OUTFRONT Media during the third quarter worth $2,582,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 70.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,927,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,464,000 after acquiring an additional 794,695 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 3.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period.

OUTFRONT Media Stock Performance

NYSE:OUT opened at $12.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.93. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $19.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded OUTFRONT Media to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

OUTFRONT Media Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

