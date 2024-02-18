Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,514 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Griffon were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GFF. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Griffon by 829.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 572,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,060,000 after acquiring an additional 510,641 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Griffon in the 4th quarter worth $14,521,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,656,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $113,304,000 after buying an additional 388,996 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Griffon in the 2nd quarter worth $154,430,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 381,325 shares in the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Griffon alerts:

Insider Activity at Griffon

In related news, Director James W. Sight sold 2,000 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.38, for a total transaction of $134,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,641.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Griffon Price Performance

Griffon stock opened at $68.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 50.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. Griffon Co. has a 12-month low of $25.97 and a 12-month high of $69.41.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.29. Griffon had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 72.80%. The firm had revenue of $643.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Griffon announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Griffon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Griffon’s payout ratio is 44.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Griffon from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Griffon from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GFF

Griffon Profile

(Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.