Amalgamated Bank Sells 370 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,319 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 203.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,001 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 202,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total value of $856,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,237 shares in the company, valued at $3,786,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Patrick Industries news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total value of $856,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,237 shares in the company, valued at $3,786,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,275,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,290 shares of company stock worth $7,918,642. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PATK opened at $111.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.50. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.57 and a 1 year high of $113.59.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $781.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.97 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 33.79%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PATK. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.29.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

