Amalgamated Bank Sells 575 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Brinker International by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Brinker International by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brinker International

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $609,402.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,739.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $452,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,567.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $609,402.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,739.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,223 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Brinker International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.77.

Brinker International Stock Up 0.5 %

EAT opened at $44.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.47. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $46.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.66.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

