Amalgamated Bank Sells 673 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,844 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $858,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,169 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,607,000 after purchasing an additional 52,468 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 917,164 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,286,000 after purchasing an additional 147,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,470 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $28.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.14. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Activity at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $223,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 8.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SUPN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

