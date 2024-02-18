Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Increased by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,854 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.2 %

AMZN stock opened at $169.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.45, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.12 and a 1-year high of $175.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 14,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,470,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 14,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,470,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,093,102 shares of company stock valued at $4,134,931,010. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

