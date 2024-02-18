AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) by 48.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,793 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in AMC Networks by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 18.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in AMC Networks by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

AMC Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $13.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.22 million, a PE ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.46. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $27.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.56.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $678.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMC Networks

In other news, EVP James Gallagher sold 22,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $448,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,086.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Gallagher sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $448,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,086.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 13,192 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $201,573.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,874. 27.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

Featured Articles

