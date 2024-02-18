Andrew Wonki Kim Sells 5,889 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Wonki Kim sold 5,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $85,390.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,014.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 5,457 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $75,142.89.

On Friday, December 15th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 5,586 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $83,454.84.

NASDAQ NTGR opened at $14.64 on Friday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $19.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.20.

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $188.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 150,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 69,673 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 17,144 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 24,899 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,407,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,106,000 after purchasing an additional 203,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in NETGEAR by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 242,141 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 74,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NETGEAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers in the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business.

