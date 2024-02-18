APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in APA were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APA. Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in APA by 22.7% during the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,374,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in APA by 191.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,022 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in APA by 9.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,784,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,934 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in APA by 113.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,026,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in APA by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,525,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on APA from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of APA in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on APA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Johnson Rice lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.28.

APA Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of APA stock opened at $31.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.86. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $29.47 and a 1-year high of $46.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

APA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Featured Stories

