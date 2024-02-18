Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 8,000.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 1,137.6% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.15 per share, with a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,068,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,981,205.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.15 per share, with a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,068,412 shares in the company, valued at $12,981,205.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Elenio purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 282,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,056.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $848,325. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.42.

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Up 6.6 %

NYSE ABR opened at $13.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.38. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 38.40 and a current ratio of 38.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 2.00.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.18%.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

