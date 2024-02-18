Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,811,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,846,000 after buying an additional 100,357 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,145,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,325,000 after buying an additional 76,653 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,568,000 after buying an additional 900,791 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,909,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,913,000 after buying an additional 89,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,584,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,835,000 after buying an additional 117,633 shares during the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %

ARWR stock opened at $29.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 0.78. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $42.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.60 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.77% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,860,092.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,715,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,181,802.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 2,911 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $110,792.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,711 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,800.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,499 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,860,092.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,715,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,181,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,139 shares of company stock valued at $6,471,839. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

