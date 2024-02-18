AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock Position Raised by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 38.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in AtriCure by 34.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in AtriCure by 4.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AtriCure by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on AtriCure from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

AtriCure Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of ATRC opened at $32.72 on Friday. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $59.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.06.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.68 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. AtriCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

