Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVT. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Avnet by 5.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Avnet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Avnet by 5.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Avnet by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avnet by 6.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Avnet

In other news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $387,387.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Avnet Stock Performance

AVT opened at $45.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.57 and a 200-day moving average of $47.52. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.64 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 2.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.13%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

