Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Stake Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 321,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,719 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $39,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Balchem by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,890,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $668,595,000 after purchasing an additional 46,959 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Balchem by 7.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,862,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,545,000 after purchasing an additional 261,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Balchem by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,109,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,520,000 after purchasing an additional 23,065 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Balchem by 2.0% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,076,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,508,000 after buying an additional 21,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Balchem by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 684,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,342,000 after buying an additional 27,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Price Performance

Shares of Balchem stock opened at $149.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.70. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $110.74 and a 1-year high of $151.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.29.

Balchem Increases Dividend

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Balchem had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Balchem’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is 24.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Balchem from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

