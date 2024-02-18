Barclays PLC Sells 1,181 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CWST. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,628,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 399.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 38,551 shares during the period. Finally, Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $91.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $95.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 204.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $359.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

