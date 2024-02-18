Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Black Hills by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 85,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Black Hills by 6.4% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Black Hills in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,752,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Black Hills by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 159,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,053,000 after acquiring an additional 57,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Black Hills by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 178,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after acquiring an additional 13,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKH opened at $52.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.65. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $46.43 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.74.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $591.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 66.33%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKH. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Black Hills from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho raised shares of Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

