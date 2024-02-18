Bradley D. Owens Sells 2,887 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 2,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $161,816.35. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 14,294 shares in the company, valued at $801,178.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Zillow Group Stock Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ:Z opened at $54.80 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $61.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 371.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on Z shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

