Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 32,749 Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 87.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 313.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 9,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,247.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $59,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MPW shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

NYSE MPW opened at $3.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -50.86, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $13.02.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

