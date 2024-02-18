Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $141,000 Holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC reduced its stake in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,190 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 54,659 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 510,349 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 60,794 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 353,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 427.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 190,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MITK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

In related news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 56,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $609,387.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 500,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,633.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 56,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $609,387.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,633.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 7,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $78,648.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,061.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,527 shares of company stock worth $888,719. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MITK opened at $12.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.17 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.56. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $13.98.

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

