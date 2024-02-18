Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $112,000 in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 19.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Newmark Group by 361.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,106,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,115,000 after buying an additional 866,924 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the second quarter worth approximately $496,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the second quarter worth approximately $24,650,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Newmark Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 265,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 31,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $10.89 on Friday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $11.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 121.01 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

