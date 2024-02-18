Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $177,000 in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,317,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,765,000 after acquiring an additional 859,548 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,148,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,160,000 after acquiring an additional 486,114 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,003,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,783,000 after acquiring an additional 313,517 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,205,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,141,000 after buying an additional 81,240 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,486,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,701,000 after buying an additional 384,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.27.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $13.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $14.82.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -307.69%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

