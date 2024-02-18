Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $76,000 in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLYA. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 10.0% during the second quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,827,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,359,000 after acquiring an additional 189,955 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 8.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,639,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,046,000 after acquiring an additional 517,348 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,557,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,313,000 after acquiring an additional 66,828 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,321,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,174,000 after acquiring an additional 98,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.
PLYA opened at $8.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.52. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.
