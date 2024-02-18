Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $134,000 Investment in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FOLD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 102,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 146,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 9.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3.3% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amicus Therapeutics

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CAO Samantha Prout sold 7,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $107,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 121,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,768. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CAO Samantha Prout sold 7,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $107,226.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 121,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,768. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $129,658.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 792,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,777,143.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,886 shares of company stock valued at $3,308,887. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $13.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.24. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $14.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

About Amicus Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.