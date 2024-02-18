Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $171,000 Investment in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TIM by 315.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TIM by 25.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of TIM by 50.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TIM by 18.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of TIM by 2,838.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter.

Get TIM alerts:

TIM Stock Performance

TIM stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average is $16.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Tim S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $18.94.

TIM Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.216 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TIM from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of TIM in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TIM

TIM Company Profile

(Free Report)

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.