Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Stagwell by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 623,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Stagwell by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 442,934 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Stagwell by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 329,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 26,535 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Stagwell by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,689,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 273,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Stagwell by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stagwell alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on STGW shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Stagwell from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stagwell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.28.

Stagwell Stock Down 2.0 %

STGW stock opened at $6.76 on Friday. Stagwell Inc. has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $9.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -75.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average of $5.48.

About Stagwell

(Free Report)

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.