Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Shares in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVD. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Vanguard by 23.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,265,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,322,000 after purchasing an additional 238,046 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in American Vanguard during the third quarter worth about $2,370,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in American Vanguard by 308.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 192,970 shares during the period. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 372.5% in the 1st quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 173,261 shares during the period. Finally, Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Vanguard stock opened at $11.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.30. The company has a market capitalization of $321.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.82 and a beta of 1.00. American Vanguard Co. has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

In other American Vanguard news, insider Ulrich Trogele acquired 5,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 184,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,354.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 12,503 shares of company stock valued at $128,604. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

