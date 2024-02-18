Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 13,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGP. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Resources Connection by 483.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Resources Connection by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Resources Connection by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Resources Connection by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Resources Connection by 237.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RGP opened at $13.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $449.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.62. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.29.

Resources Connection ( NASDAQ:RGP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $163.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.92 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is currently 70.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

