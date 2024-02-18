Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UEC. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 102,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 120,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 104,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on UEC shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

Uranium Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $7.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.08. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 739.74 and a beta of 1.90. Uranium Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. Uranium Energy had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 0.18%. On average, analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Uranium Energy

In other Uranium Energy news, Director Volpe Vincent Della sold 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $686,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 186,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,396.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

