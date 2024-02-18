Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Stock Price Down 4.5% After Insider Selling

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) traded down 4.5% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $18.18 and last traded at $18.19. 107,408 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 290,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.05.
Specifically, CFO Sonia Jain sold 21,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $417,603.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,193,087.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cars.com news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 14,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $284,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,886 shares in the company, valued at $10,523,834. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sonia Jain sold 21,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $417,603.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,193,087.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,287 shares of company stock worth $1,373,892 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.22.
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
