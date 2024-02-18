Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Holdings Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 530,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $40,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,681,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,634,000 after buying an additional 18,189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,801,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,882,000 after buying an additional 532,019 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,992,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,644,000 after buying an additional 54,316 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,587,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,047,000 after buying an additional 92,837 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,713,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,748,000 after purchasing an additional 42,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $91.83 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $95.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 204.07, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $359.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.